Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00012859 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $89,826.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

