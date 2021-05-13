India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 668,076 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.89.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.