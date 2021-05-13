INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INDT opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,104,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,841,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

