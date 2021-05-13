INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

INDT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a P/E ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $782,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

