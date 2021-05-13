Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,233. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

