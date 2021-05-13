Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $10,360.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

