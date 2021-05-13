InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT Lowered to $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InflaRx by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

