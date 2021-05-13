InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.97 million.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

