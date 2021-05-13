Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.16

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 370655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

