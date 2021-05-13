Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.34

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.34 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60.45 ($0.79). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 60.45 ($0.79), with a volume of 43,487 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.96 million and a PE ratio of 75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.57.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

