INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.