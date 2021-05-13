Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 6,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.