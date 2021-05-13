Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 9,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

