Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of INGXF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

