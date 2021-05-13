Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

INGXF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

