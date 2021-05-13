Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.78.

INE traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 453,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

