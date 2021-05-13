Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.63.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,948. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

