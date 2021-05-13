Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.01. 571,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,956. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.01.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

