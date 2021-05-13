Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.78.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.02. 453,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

