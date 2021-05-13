Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 30,952 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

Innodata stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 194,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a PE ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

