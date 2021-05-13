Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $311,500.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 194,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,504. The company has a market cap of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

