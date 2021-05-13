Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

