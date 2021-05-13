INO COIN Hits One Day Volume of $210,724.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. INO COIN has a market cap of $817.84 million and approximately $210,724.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00009233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

