Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.83

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.83 and traded as high as C$9.95. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 72,368 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$317.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.20.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

