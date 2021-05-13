Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INZY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

