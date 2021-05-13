Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of INZY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.65.
About Inozyme Pharma
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.