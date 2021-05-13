InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $328,012.42 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.00738220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005550 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.42 or 0.02041629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,406,300 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

