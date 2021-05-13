Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 302,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

