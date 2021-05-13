Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 302,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.81. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.54.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).
