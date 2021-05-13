Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Acquires 63,000 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAR stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 1,485,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,507. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

