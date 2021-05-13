Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires 17,456 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.80 per share, with a total value of $705,075.20.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 275 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $747.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 284 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $744.45 per share, for a total transaction of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. The company has a market cap of $347.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

