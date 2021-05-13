Insider Buying: Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Christopher J. Neugent purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 201,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $142.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.