Insider Buying: Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Acquires 3,089,773 Shares of Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider James Parsons acquired 3,089,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £61,795.46 ($80,736.16).

Shares of LON:CRCL opened at GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Thursday. Corcel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

