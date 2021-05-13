Insider Buying: Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Acquires 3,089,773 Shares of Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider James Parsons acquired 3,089,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £61,795.46 ($80,736.16).
Shares of LON:CRCL opened at GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Thursday. Corcel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42.
