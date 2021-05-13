Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Buys 1,080 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,688.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,030. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

