Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Sells 23,723 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.