Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 3,998 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,261.97. 1,330,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

