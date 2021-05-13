Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells 10,015 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $94.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.