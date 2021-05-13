Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 15,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 205,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,191. The company has a market capitalization of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

