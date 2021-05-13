Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 205,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

