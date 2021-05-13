Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells 2,626,771 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,104. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 252.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

