Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 1,114,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,484. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

