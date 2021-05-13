Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.31. 135,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,909. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

