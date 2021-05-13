Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 1,614,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

