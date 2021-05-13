Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells 6,460 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DPZ traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $422.40. 594,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,410. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
