Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells 6,460 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DPZ traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $422.40. 594,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,410. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

