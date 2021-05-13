Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 48,006 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $156,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35.

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 535,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,879. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.