Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 29,759 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.50. 814,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,539. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,637,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

