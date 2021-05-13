Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 529,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

