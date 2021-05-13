Insider Selling: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Sells 23,187 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97).

IPF traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 137.80 ($1.80). 153,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.17. International Personal Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.80 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £308.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

