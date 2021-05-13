Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $20,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,172.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,446. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

