Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $20,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,172.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,446. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.