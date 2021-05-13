Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The stock has a market cap of $918.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

