Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MKTX traded up $7.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.22. The stock had a trading volume of 429,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.