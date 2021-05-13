Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,253.64. 97,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,097. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,246.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

